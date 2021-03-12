Posted: Mar 12, 2021 3:24 PMUpdated: Mar 12, 2021 3:24 PM

Ty Loftis

Members of Rural Water District 21 in Pawhuska have either had very little water pressure or been without it completely for the last three months. At Tuesday evening’s city council meeting in Pawhuska, the council agreed to move forward in finding a way to get these customers better pressure. This would entail an agreement with the Osage Nation, something they talked about during a special session on Thursday.

Congresswoman Brandy Lemon talked about the immediate need to pass this bill.

The congress voted unanimously to authorize 74,000 dollars to go toward an intergovernmental grant with the Pawhuska Public Works Authority. That money will help with facility improvements, water treatment equipment, installation and maintenance.