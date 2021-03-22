Posted: Mar 22, 2021 10:28 AMUpdated: Mar 22, 2021 10:28 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners discussed the county roads and bridges plan at Monday morning’s meeting. John Blickensderfer, District No. 1 circuit engineering district head was present at the meeting with a resolution.

Blickensderfer says the district is operating at a deficit and will receive money for projects as it becomes available. Every spring the commissioners are given the option to reset the priority of their bridge projects. All three Nowata County Commissioners agreed that there was no need to reset the project priority. The resolution was unanimously approved.

The Western Branch bridge project in district 3 is first on the priority list.