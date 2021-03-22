Posted: Mar 22, 2021 12:20 PMUpdated: Mar 22, 2021 12:20 PM

Garrett Giles

An Expo Center in Washington County became more of a reality after the Washington County Commissioners meeting on Monday morning.

The Commissioners approved a resolution accepting beneficial interest in the Washington County Public Facilities Authority, a public trust created by a trust indenture on behalf of the County, in all respects in accordance with the terms of the trust indenture. Commissioner Mike Dunlap said Mike Bouvier would be the truster and proceeded to list others trustees such as Shannon Adcock, Trevor Dorsey, Courtney Gagan, Lester Gagan, Jenifer Harbour, and Marty Jones. He said the group was established to help start and facilitate a new site for the Washington County Fairgrounds.

This approach is similar to the one that was taken when the Washington County Correctional Facility in Bartlesville was established. Commissioner Dunlap said this will help raise money and conduct business for the project. He said the resolution declared the establishment of the trust authority needed to get started.

A public forum was held in early January 2021 to gauge interest for the development of an Expo Center in Washington County. That story can be found here.