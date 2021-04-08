Posted: Apr 08, 2021 1:06 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2021 1:06 PM

Max Gross

A man awaiting trial on a first degree murder charge has posted a $250,000 bond and has been released from custody at the Washington County Jail. Dalton Taylor is accused of shooting and killing Daniel Speck in alleyway on 8th Street in Bartlesville during a drug deal in July 2019.

On March 23 Taylor’s bond was reduced from $500,000 to $250,000 after a hearing. On March 25, bond was posted and Taylor was let out of custody. The court ordered that Taylor is to have a GPS monitor and is not allowed to travel to any place beyond his parents’ home, place of work or any necessary medical appointments.

Taylor is subject to weekly drug tests and is not allowed any use of the internet. The defendant may not have any contact with witnesses or anyone else pertaining to the pending case. The case is set for trial in July 2021.