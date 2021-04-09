Posted: Apr 09, 2021 2:17 PMUpdated: Apr 09, 2021 2:17 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man who allegedly made a threat directed towards Bartlesville High School appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday. 20-year-old Matthew Allen Conner was arrested Thursday on a complaint of a misdemeanor count of threatening an act of violence. Conner posted a $500 bond and appeared out of custody.

Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings said a School Resource Officer was contacted and made aware of a threatening post on social media on Thursday morning. Court documents allege that Conner posted a notice on Instagram making a threat.

The post read, “If you value your life in any way do not come to school on Tuesday, I am going to rid this world of the stains we have created.”

Conner admitted to police that he was the one who made the social media post. He is not a Bartlesville High School student. Police investigated the school site and determined there was no imminent danger based on the threat.

District attorney Kevin Buchanan says the state is gathering more information on the matter at this time.