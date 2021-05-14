Posted: May 14, 2021 2:22 PMUpdated: May 14, 2021 2:22 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man who was arrested for a burglary spree and alleged chase with police on Thursday was in Washington County court facing a handful of charges on Friday. Steven Worden was charged with a felony count of false personation as well as two misdemeanor counts of malicious injury to property and two misdemeanor counts of breaking and entering.

Court documents allege that Worden broke into a garage of the 1600 block of Vista Drive in Bartlesville. He also broke into a garage on the 2900 block of Oakdale Drive. Worden is further accused of causing damage to residences on the 1450 block on Oakdale Drive and the 2900 block of Sheridan Street.

KWON reported on Thursday that Bartlesville Police were looking for a suspect who had been seen running through backyards and jumping over fences. Worden was arrested late Thursday morning. Bond was set at $10,000.