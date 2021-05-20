Posted: May 20, 2021 2:28 PMUpdated: May 20, 2021 5:33 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) Special Response Team (SRT) executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of S. Keeler in Bartlesville on Thursday afternoon.

Undersheriff Jon Copeland said a search warrant was secured as a result of a lengthy investigation into several burglaries WCSO Investigators have been working in Ochelata and throughout Washington County. Copeland said WCSO SRT members located two adults and two children in the home. He said the search warrant resulted in reported stolen computer equipment, reported stolen firearms, assorted ammunition, and a police scanner being seized.

Cody Atkins (pictured) was arrested on several felony counts. Atkins will be arraigned at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday at 1:15 p.m.

Undersheriff Copeland said approximately $5,000 worth of merchandise has been recovered so far. He said they haven't recovered all of the items, but they have retrieved a big bulk of the stolen property that has been reported as stolen.

No one was injured as a result of the search warrant being executed. Undersheriff Copeland said WCSO Investigators have already determined some of the seized items to have been among the items reported stolen in recent burglary reports taken by WCSO deputies.

WCSO deputies assisted Bartlesville Police Department officers on Wednesday in locating a juvenile suspect (from a first degree burglary the BPD was investigating) who was apprehended and later taken to a juvenile detention center by a Cherokee Nation Marshall. Undersheriff Copeland said this juvenile is linked to the search warrant on S. Keeler in Bartlesville.

WCSO Investigators continue their investigation.

Undersheriff Copeland said he is proud of the good old fashioned police work on the part of the WCSO Investigators. Copeland said Sergeant Cline and Investigator Davis did an outstanding job of following up on tips, and talking to different people and victims in the cases. He said they performed half a dozen interviews just this week in their efforts to locate the stolen merchandise.

Last week, the WCSO searched parts of the Caney River near Frank Phillips Boulevard in Bartlesville.

Undersheriff Copeland said they also searched the Caney River near Adams. Copeland said they received tips that guns and stolen property had been dumped into the river. He said those tips did not produce any results, but the WCSO Investigators stayed diligent on the cases to get to where they are today.