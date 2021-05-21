Posted: May 21, 2021 3:19 PMUpdated: May 21, 2021 3:19 PM

Garrett Giles

A Bartlesville man arrested on Thursday for possessing stolen property and for tampering with security equipment will make an initial appearance at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday afternoon.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team served a search warrant in the 1200 Block of S. Keeler in Bartlesville on Thursday. Undersheriff Jon Copeland said the search resulted in the arrest of Cody Patrick Atkins. He said the search of the residence resulted in reported stolen computer equipment, reported stolen firearms, assorted ammunition, and a police scanner being seized.

Atkins told law enforcement that he owned a bunch of guns and that most of them were in his name. He told police that he had just bought some of the firearms with cash.

Atkins' bond was set at $20,000. He is to make his initial appearance at 1:15 p.m. on Monday.

To read more on Thursday's served search warrant that led to Atkins' arrest, click here.