Posted: Jun 04, 2021 2:18 PMUpdated: Jun 04, 2021 2:37 PM

Max Gross

A Ramona man who is already facing a rape charge was arrested on a warrant for possessing child pornography. Christopher Dodson appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday where he picked up one felony charge. Dodson appeared in person after posting a $10,000 bond.

According to an affidavit, a school resource officer at Bartlesville High School was made aware that inappropriate pictures of a 16-year-old girl were being distributed. During an initial interview in March, Dodson denied possessing or sending any of the pictures.

On March 17, a search warrant was obtained for Dodson’s cell phone. The search revealed sexually explicit pictures of the girl that were sent during a Facebook messenger conversation.

Dodson has a pending charge of second degree rape from September 2019 for an alleged sexual incident with an 11-year-old girl that occurred in a church bathroom. The defendant will have two separate court dates later this month for each cases.