Posted: Jun 04, 2021 2:35 PMUpdated: Jun 04, 2021 2:35 PM

Max Gross

A man accused of killing a Collinsville couple and dumping their bodies in Washington County was charged with two counts of first degree murder in Tulsa County on Friday. Wesley Pavey was charged with five other counts including unlawful removal of a dead body, child neglect and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.

According to our news partners with The News on 6, Deputies say Wesley Brock Pavey killed his cousin, Kraig Chambers and his wife Sheri. Police say Pavey was the last person to see the couple after they made contact with him. Pavey led them to where he hid the bodies.

KWON previously reported that Washington County Deputies assisted the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office in locating the bodies. The couple was found 1.5 miles east of U.S. highway 75 near the Washington-Tulsa County line.

Court records indicate that no bond has been set. At this time, Pavey has not been charged with any crimes in Washington County.

Pavey is pictured above courtesy of News on 6, and TCSO.