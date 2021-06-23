Posted: Jun 23, 2021 2:45 PMUpdated: Jun 23, 2021 2:45 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after being found in possession of a large quantity of prescription pills. Cody Atkins appeared in Washington County court on Wednesday where he was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and public intoxication.

Court documents allege that Atkins was in possession of 100 30-milligram tablets of oxycodone hydrochloride. Officers determined that Atkins had intent to distribute the pills. Officers also believed that Atkins was under the influence of alcohol.

Last month, Atkins was arrested on a search warrant and was found with several stolen firearms and electronics. Bond for Atkins was set at $25,000.