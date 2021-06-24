Posted: Jun 24, 2021 10:08 AMUpdated: Jun 24, 2021 10:10 AM

Kent Stroman will present a Financial Feasibility Study for the new Washington County Fairgrounds when the County Budget Board reconvenes.

An Expo Center has been a topic of discussion for the public since January 2021.

The Washington County Budget Board will meet on Monday, June 28, at 1:30 p.m. in the basement of the County Administration Building at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.

Also in the meeting, the Board will review and consider appropriations for the Washington County Cash Funds as on file in the County Clerk's office. They may approve the cancellation and reappropriation of County Fund's as well.