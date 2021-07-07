Posted: Jul 07, 2021 10:24 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2021 10:24 AM

Ty Loftis

At Monday evening's City Council meeting in Bartlesville, a contract was officially signed to make improvements to the Bartlesville Community Center. Mayor Dale Copeland says this has been a long time coming.

The city council makes the final decision on how to go about making these improvements, but Copeland wants to thank all committees involved who have done research for making this a reality.