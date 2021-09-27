Posted: Sep 27, 2021 3:22 PMUpdated: Sep 27, 2021 3:22 PM

Max Gross

A Dewey man was arrested for the second time in the last two months. Christopher Curry appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and battery, threatening an act of violence and obstructing an officer. Curry was on drug related charges in August.

Court documents allege that Curry assaulted a woman he was in a dating relationship with. He reportedly grabbed the victim by her hair and then scratched the woman on her neck and face. Curry also allegedly made a verbal threat at the woman claiming that he would kill her.

Curry was taken into custody after not obeying commands from the officers on site. During arraignments on Monday Curry entered a guilty plea on all three charges. His bond was set at $15,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.