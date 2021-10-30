Posted: Oct 30, 2021 3:57 AMUpdated: Oct 30, 2021 3:57 AM

Ashton Nave

Residents in some areas of Kansas will be experiencing a change to the way they make local calls.

Beginning Sunday, October 31, people with either the 620 or 785 area code will have to start dialing 10 digits to complete local calls. This is in compliance with the Federal Communications Commission's plan to implement 988 as the three-number speed-dial code to reach a suicide prevention hotline.