Posted: Nov 01, 2021 3:30 PMUpdated: Nov 01, 2021 3:30 PM

Ty Loftis

Both the Assessor's Office and the County Clerk's Office at the Osage County Courthouse were getting re-modeled and at Monday's Board meeting, the Commissioners made the final payments to pay for those improvements. County Clerk Robin Slack says she was pleased with how things turned out, as was District One Commissioner Randall Jones.

The final payment for the assessor's re-model was just over $11,700 and the final payment due to pay for the county clerk's new room design was a little more than $7,500.