Posted: Nov 04, 2021 10:22 AMUpdated: Nov 04, 2021 4:47 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Highway Patrol's high speed chase of a motorcycle through Bartlesville ends in Caney, Kansas.

Sarah Stewart, the Director of Media Operations for the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, says a Trooper was in pursuit of a motorcycle driven by Artyom Samuel Patchell, 26, of Copan, as they entered Bartlesville on northbound Highway 75 on Wednesday evening at 6:07. She says the Trooper stated that Patchell passed him at 130 miles per hour and ran red lights along Washington Boulevard as they cut through the heart of Bartlesville.

Stewart says the pursuit continued northbound on OK-75 to the Oklahoma-Kansas state line. She says the suspect entered the City of Caney in Kansas and crashed near McGee Road and 3rd Street. Patchell was taken into custody and transported by EMS to a medical center in Independence, Kansas.

Occupants of the other vehicle involved in the crash in Caney were not injured, according to OHP.

In a release from the Caney Police Department, the CPD was notified by the Bartlesville Police Department of the high-speed chase coming into Kansas from Oklahoma. Officers with the CPD were able to set up at the state line prior to the motorcycle's arrival.

According to the release, CPD officers clocked the motorcycle coming into Kansas at 98 miles per hour. It is alleged that Patchell failed to stop at the state line and proceeded northbound on Highway 75. He continued to travel north until he struck a church van, totaling his 1990 Honda motorcycle (pictured)

The initial chase began five miles south of Bartlesville. The accident was worked by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. The Washington County Sheriff's Office assisted the Oklahoma Highway Patrol during the pursuit.

Charges related to the chase will be forwarded to the Montgomery County Attorney's Office for review. Recommended charges include felony attempt to elude, motor vehicle accident/damaged property, driving while license is revoked, improper turn signal, following another vehicle too closely, reckless driving, and speeding.

Patchell will also face charges in Oklahoma.

We will have more information when it becomes available.

Photo courtesy: Caney Police Department