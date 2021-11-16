Posted: Nov 16, 2021 1:52 PMUpdated: Nov 16, 2021 2:06 PM

Garrett Giles

A small team in Washington County will soon tour fairgrounds across the State of Oklahoma.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier and several others will tour fairgrounds starting at 6:15 a.m. on Thursday. Bouvier says they will be in El Reno, Duncan and Chickasaw.

Commissioner Bouvier says they will spend 90 minutes at each facility. He says they will gather as much information as they can so they can consider what to do, and what not to do, with the new fairgrounds that are being proposed for Washington County.

Commissioner Bouvier says the attitude from those that are taking the tour and working on the project is positive. He says he is glad to see the work towards the new fairgrounds in Washington County is moving forward.

The current fairgrounds are located in the heart of Dewey near the high school.

