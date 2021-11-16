Posted: Nov 16, 2021 2:28 PMUpdated: Nov 16, 2021 3:31 PM

Max Gross

A Nowata man was arrested for the third time this year on Monday. Justin Phelps appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday where he was charged with a misdemeanor count of violation of a protective order.

Court documents allege that Phelps was present at the apartment of the victim while the protective order was still in place. Phelps entered a guilty plea to a domestic assault and battery charge from June 2021. The defendant was given a one year suspended sentence as well as required domestic violence classes. Phelps was also arrested in February for possessing stolen property and methamphetamine. Phelps also entered a guilty plea on both of these counts.

His bond was set at $2,500 with a remaining condition of no contact with the victim for his current legal mater.