Posted: Nov 26, 2021 2:12 PMUpdated: Nov 26, 2021 2:12 PM

Max Gross

The preliminary hearing for a Bartlesville man charged with several counts of child abuse and animal cruelty is set for December 7. Mason Villanueva had the court date scheduled when last appeared on the felony status docket earlier this month.

Villanueva is accused of committing several vile acts that occurred at a residence on the 400 block of Creek Avenue in Bartlesville in a time period between 2019 and April 2021. A minor female is the reported victim of several incidents. Villanueva is also accused of injury or killing several animals.

During a forensic interview Villanueva denied all allegations. In court last month, assistant district attorney Will Drake said that, “Villanueva showed a complete disregard for the welfare of the child.” The Defendant remains in custody on a $500,000 bond.