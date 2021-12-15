Posted: Dec 15, 2021 1:50 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2021 1:57 PM

Garrett Giles

A small team in Washington County recently toured fairgrounds across the State of Oklahoma.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier, along with Commissioner Mike Dunlap and several others visited fairgrounds in El Reno, Duncan and Chickasaw in mid-November. The purpose of the trip was to gather information so they could examine what to do, and what not to do, with the new fairgrounds that are being considered for Washington County.

Commissioner Dunlap says there is a lot of work to do, but they are heading in the right direction. Dunlap says the facilities bring a ton of traffic into their communities, but they are not profitable. He says the profits comes in filling hotel rooms and restaurants, which is possible.

In discussing the tours during the Washington County Commissioners meeting on Monday morning, Commissioner Dunlap said the staff at each of the three locations provided great insight about what works and what doesn't work well for them in their respective locations. Dunlap says the Washington County Public Facilities Authority has great committee members on board to get them to where they need to go if they ever have the opportunity to present this proposed fairgrounds project to the public in the future. He says Commissioner Bouvier is a great person to serve on that committee as chairman.

The current fairgrounds are located in the heart of Dewey near the high school.

