Posted: Dec 20, 2021 10:23 AMUpdated: Dec 20, 2021 10:23 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners formally approves a resolution for a $12,500 donation from the Lyon Foundation. The item was presented to the Board last week.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap says the donation is for the courtroom remodel on the first floor of the Judicial Center in downtown Bartlesville. He says the work on the new courtroom and jury room is coming along nicely.

Commissioner Dunlap says RECO Construction has done an excellent job to reduce noise as not to disrupt courthouse services in the Judicial Center. He says he is pleased with the project and how the remodel is going.

They hope to start painting the walls on Tuesday or Wednesday. In another recent meeting, Commissioner Dunlap said they may have the project done in March 2022.

