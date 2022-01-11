Posted: Jan 11, 2022 2:31 PMUpdated: Jan 11, 2022 2:32 PM

Garrett Giles

There could be a bit of an odor in the Washington County Judicial Center in downtown Bartlesville as work to renovate the first floor courtroom continues.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap says they hope to start staining the woodwork next week, which could cause a bit of aroma. Dunlap says they hope the weather will be warm enough so they can keep the windows cracked. He says there will be a smell in the air if they use an oil-based stain, and there doesn't seem to be a way around it, even if they applied the stain at night.

Lacquer finish will follow the stain work, which will put off a smell as well. Commissioner Dunlap says the odor could last a few days. He says they will do their best to contain the scent, but it is all part of construction.

The first floor renovation project in the Washington County Judicial Center started in early Oct. 2021. Commissioner Dunlap in past meetings has said that they may complete the work by March 2022.

