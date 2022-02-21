Posted: Feb 21, 2022 11:27 AMUpdated: Feb 21, 2022 11:27 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Public Facilities Authority will hold a special meeting regarding the possible development of a new fairground facility.

Pictured is a community meeting at the current fairgrounds in Dewey in January 2021 regarding the possibility to build a new fairground facility in the heart of Washington County. More on that story here.

An informational report regarding a feasibility study for the fairgrounds will be presented by Kent Stroman, which will be followed by discussion. Reports from the Secretary and the Treasurer of the Authority will be heard, too.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 5:15 p.m. in the basement of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue, in Bartlesville.

The meeting was scheduled to take place last week but was rescheduled due to winter weather conditions.