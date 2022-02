Posted: Feb 23, 2022 10:50 AMUpdated: Feb 23, 2022 10:57 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Just under an inch of sleet has fallen across Bartlesville and most of Northeast Oklahoma, as road conditions have gotten worse across the area.



Below you will find pictures from Bartlesville and a video of road conditions downtown as of 11:30 AM. You can find weather related closings HERE.