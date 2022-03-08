Posted: Mar 08, 2022 3:14 PMUpdated: Mar 08, 2022 3:23 PM

Washington County Emergency Management (WCEM) gets the green light to apply for federal assistance to upgrade the County's warning system.

WCEM Deputy Director Eric Ashlock says sending the application forms will help them finalize storm siren upgrades throughout Washington County. Ashlock says they have been working with rural fire departments and small townships on a solution to remotely activate their sirens as needed.

There will be a memorandum of understanding between each rural fire department and small township. Ashlock says WCEM will not take over the sirens as the groups they are working with will still be responsible for maintaining the system. He says Washington County is simply sponsoring this upgrade so each jurisdiction can make the improvements a reality.

Ashlock says they have been invited to apply for the grant worth up to $185,000. He says they believe they have someone that is willing to help them in matching the funds.

If/when this upgrade is complete, the National Weather Service will be able to activate the sirens in case of a severe weather outbreak in the middle of the night when everyone is sleeping as well.

A similar item was presented to the Washington County Commissioners and discussed in a meeting at the end of August 2021. That story here.

The application was unanimously approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday morning.