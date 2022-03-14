Posted: Mar 14, 2022 3:14 PMUpdated: Mar 14, 2022 3:14 PM

Ty Loftis

As the Board of Osage County Commissioners were looking to re-draw district lines in November, District One Commissioner Randall Jones was accused of generating these plans with an outside agency. The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office conducted an investigation to see if there was any merit to those allegations and investigators deemed there was , “insufficient evidence,” to back those claims.

From the beginning, Jones said the allegations against him were baseless and formed from political opponents trying to make him look bad.

After hearing of the allegations in November, Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher felt it would be best for an outside agency to conduct the investigation.