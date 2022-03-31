Posted: Mar 31, 2022 12:19 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2022 12:24 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Wesleyan University's (OKWU) third annual Give Day campaign has been a major success.

According to Dr. Jim Dunn, OKWU's President, the university has already raised $157,000 so far this week, surpassing their original goal to raise $150,000. Dr. Dunn says gifts continue to come in as they hope to raise $200,000 that will support OKWU students attending in the fall. He says alumni, donors and supporters from all over the world are helping to make Christian higher education at a quality university more accessible and affordable.

A generous donor pledged a matching gift of $15,000 prior to OKWU Give Day's launch on Wednesday. Dr. Dunn says this wonderful donation is included in their total so far. He says they will take any gift any time during any day of the year if you feel the calling to give.

OKWU Give Day monies raised go directly to student scholarships. Dr. Dunn says college degrees can be expensive and some students may face financial hurdles, especially coming out of the coronavirus pandemic. Dunn says every penny is earmarked. He says every student that comes to OKWU receives a scholarship of some sort. This event helps the university sponsors these scholarships while sticking with the commitments they make with their students to make a college education affordable.

Dr. Dunn thanks you for your generous support. Dunn says they continue to seek to be a great partner in the Bartlesville area when it comes to raising up students and sending them around the world to represent the cause and truth of Christ. He says he is looking forward to commencement on May 7 and encouraging students to be one sent for Christ, being the change the world needs for Christ and His Kingdom.

If you wish to give, you can click on the giving tab when you visit okwu.edu.

You can mail checks to 2201 Silver Lake Road, Bartlesville, Oklahoma, 74006.