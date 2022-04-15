Posted: Apr 15, 2022 5:20 PMUpdated: Apr 15, 2022 5:26 PM

Garrett Giles

Candidate filing closes in the State of Oklahoma.

Will Drake was the sole candidate that filed for District Attorney for District 11, which serves Washington and Nowata counties. Kevin Buchanan has served in this role since being elected in 2011 but does not plan to file for re-election.

Drake has served as a prosecutor in Washington County for 15 years. He grew up in Skiatook but has been a Bartlesville resident for the last 10 years.

Meanwhile, District Judge Linda Thomas filed on Wednesday and is unopposed, as is Associate Judge Russell Vaclaw, who filed on Thursday.

House District 10 State Representative Judd Strom of Copan filed for re-election on Thursday. Rep. Strom, a Republican, was elected to the position in 2019. No others candidates filed for the position at the close on Friday.

House District 11 Representative Wendi Stearman filed for re-election on Wednesday, but the incumbent will face off against John B. Kane in the Primary Election on June 28.

