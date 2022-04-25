Posted: Apr 25, 2022 2:22 PMUpdated: Apr 25, 2022 2:22 PM

Max Gross

An Ocheleta man facing allegations of arson appeared in Washington County court on Monday. Terry Henry was arraigned on felony charges of arson, burglary and animal cruelty. Henry was arrested on a warrant Friday as previously reported by KWON.

According to an affidavit, Washington County deputies responded to a residence on the 31000 Block of North 3952 Road in Ocheleta. Dispatch advised that a female victim was trapped in the back room of a trailer home.

The victim claimed that Henry punched in a window to gain entry to the residence. The defendant allegedly chased the woman around the house before she locked herself in the room to call 911. She stated that Henry threatened to burn down the house and kill her.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found the victim in the front yard trying to corral a dog that had escaped the home. No one was injured as a result of the fire, but a family pet was in the home and died.

Bond was set at $500,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim. WSCO deputies say that Henry is a suspect in another fire that was set nearby on March 23 but is not currently facing any charges in that matter.