Posted: May 24, 2022 10:56 AMUpdated: May 24, 2022 11:13 AM

Ty Loftis

The Tallgrass Prairie Preserve in Pawhuska made the list as the most beautiful place to visit in Oklahoma, this according to travelandleisure.com.

They say in part that the preserve has native grasslands and the ecosystem is possibly the most powerfully entwined in our national identity, noting that it is the largest tallgrass prairie in the world.

The preserve, located 17 miles to the west of Pawhuska, is open every day from dawn to dusk and guests are admitted free of charge.