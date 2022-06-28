Posted: Jun 28, 2022 3:05 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2022 3:05 PM

Ty Loftis

At last week’s Osage County Commissioners meeting, Board members approved a quote to bring a pump to the county that would assist in syphoning water. That was approved contingent upon the company knocking off a $5,300 delivery fee. Over the last week, the county learned that they were unwilling to knock off that fee, but District One Commissioner Randall Jones talks about how important this piece of equipment is.

Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts added that this new pump can push up to 10,000 gallons of water per minute. With the delivery fee included, the pump will now cost just over $26,000.