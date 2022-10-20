Posted: Oct 20, 2022 4:51 PMUpdated: Oct 20, 2022 4:53 PM

Victoria Edwards

The November 8 election is only a few weeks away and you have only until October 24 if you want to order an absentee ballot.

According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, anyone can order an absentee ballot at the OKVoterPortal without explaining why they cannot attend the polls in person on Election Day. Absentee ballots must be requested no later than 5 pm on October 24 at the portal or in person at your county election board location. The portal can be found at Oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. The portal lists all county election offices if you do not know the address of the one that services your area.

The state Election Board requires that all absentee ballots be notorized before being returned. To allow time for this activity, the Election Board suggests you order your absentee ballot ASAP.