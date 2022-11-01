Posted: Nov 01, 2022 11:34 AMUpdated: Nov 01, 2022 11:34 AM

Victoria Edwards

Break out your cash and visit the Holiday Craft, Food & GIft Bazaar on Friday, November 4 from 1-7 pm or on Saturday, November 5 from 9-5. Central Park Community Center is located at 1500 South Main Street in Bartlesville.

At the event will be food trucks and vendors from throughout Oklahoma selling speciality foods, homemade gifts, and holiday decor.