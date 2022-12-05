News
Oklahoma
Posted: Dec 05, 2022 6:45 AMUpdated: Dec 05, 2022 8:12 AM
Senator Daniels Named to the Senate Leadership Team, Other Committees
Tom Davis
Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat has selected his leadership team going into the next legislative session and he has chosen Senator Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, as the Assistant Floor Leader.
Senator Daniels will also chair the Senate Rules Committee and serve as vice-chair on the JCAR Committee.
Other committees on which Senator Daniels will serve include Education, Judicary, Health and Human Services and Public Safety and Judiciary.
Senator Daniels talks about her new assignments:
« Back to News