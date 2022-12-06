Posted: Dec 06, 2022 12:39 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2022 12:39 PM

Victoria Edwards

Property tax billings for Washington County have been going out since November with a due date of end of December to pay. If you are concerned about your billing amount, the County Assessor’s office says there is a way to protest it.

Todd Mathis, Director of the County Assessor’s office, says there is a two-part process that is available to property owners who want to dispute the taxes billed. To begin the process, the property owner must come in person to the County Tax Assessor's office at 400 South Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville and fill out a form. The Assessor's office will then walk the property owner through the next steps of the dispute process. Mathis recommends that you file your dispute as early as possible.

For more information, contact the Washington County Assessor’s office at 918-337-2830.