Posted: Jan 12, 2023 2:49 PMUpdated: Jan 12, 2023 2:49 PM

Chase McNutt

This is Homecoming week at Dewey High school and in conjunction with the festivities this week, KRIG has been bringing you interviews all week with Bulldogger homecoming royalty. Tonight’s program starts at 5:45 on KRIG 104.9 and it will feature, senior Summer Mcdaniel, daughter of Shannen Braun and Dylan McDaniel.

Kayah Weathers, daughter of Jennifer Weathers and Michael Cornelius. Escorts are Jeremiah Highsmith, son of Hannah and Tyler Bode, and Colby Miller, he’s the son of Doug and Brandi Miller. These interviews are brought to you by Totah Communications, Totel CSI, Bartnet IP, and Kris Rainwater Farmers Insurance.

Tune in again Friday night on KRIG at 5:45 pm to listen to Tania Salinas, Emme Swaim, Cooper Eutsler and Jacob VanAtta. Tomorrows is Spirit day at Dewey high school