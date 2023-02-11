Posted: Feb 11, 2023 8:31 AMUpdated: Feb 11, 2023 8:31 AM

Several days of hearings were conducted last week by the Osage Nation Congress’ Commerce, Gaming and Land Committee to investigate expenses charged to Osage Casinos by now-former Chief Executive Officer Byron Bighorse.

Osagenews.org reports that declassified information by the Osage Nation Congress in November showed that Bighorse charged almost $400,000 in expenses to the casinos between January 2019 and September 2021. What is not clear is that the 800 or so receipts submitted do not include any explanation of how the spending related to casino business.

Bighorse resigned as Osage Casinos CEO on Dec. 2. The Osage Nation Gaming Enterprise Board then gave Bighorse a six-figure separation package four days later.