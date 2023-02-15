News
News
Posted: Feb 15, 2023 10:19 AMUpdated: Feb 15, 2023 11:24 AM
Rhode Island Man Acquitted on Multiple Charges
Chase McNutt
A Rhode Island man that had previously been facing original charges of stalking, two counts of computer fraud and using a computer to violate Oklahoma state statute, was acquitted on all charges last week.
Michael Nelson was previously charged in Washington County back in January of 2022, and over a year later, is found not guilty. Nelson was exonerated and found not guilty by a jury on February 8th.
« Back to News