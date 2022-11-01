Posted: Feb 21, 2023 8:59 AMUpdated: Feb 21, 2023 8:59 AM

Tom Davis

City Councilor Loren Roszel was out guest on CITY MATTERS on Tuesday. Roszel brought us up to date on several issues of interest.

Roszel said that drought conditions in southeast Kansas are to thank for declining levels of water supply for Bartlesville and the surrounding area.The City supplies water not only for Bartlesville residents but also the towns of Dewey, Ochelata, and Ramona, as well as several rural water districts. Water from Hulah Lake is pumped into the City-owned Hudson Lake. It is taken from Hudson Lake and treated at the City’s water treatment plant before being distributed to the City’s water customers.

Drought conditions throughout the region prompted the City to issue a call to citizens to conserve water due to the lack of rainfall, in accordance with Stage 2 of the 2002 Drought Contingency Plan. Stage 2 of the plan calls for voluntary conservation efforts and specifically focuses on limited outdoor watering and other outdoor water use.

Roszel reminded listeners that The City of Bartlesville is accepting Requests for Proposals for use of the former First Christian Church building, 520 S. Osage Ave.

For details and submission information, see First Christian Church RFP.

Other topics covered included: Price Fields, Park improvements and Recycling cash.