Posted: May 04, 2023 2:14 PMUpdated: May 04, 2023 2:14 PM

Nathan Thompson

U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) introduced the National Stand Your Ground Act of 2023 on Thursday. This bill would codify a “Stand Your Ground” law at the federal level, eliminating any duty to retreat when threatened with violence.

“States like Oklahoma and Florida recognize that the use of lethal force may be justified to prevent death or serious bodily harm,” Mullin said. “Every American should have the right to defend himself or herself against a threat to personal safety without the duty to retreat. I’m proud to introduce the Stand Your Ground Act in the Senate to codify these commonsense self-defense protections for all law-abiding Americans.”

“Every American has the right to defend themselves and their loved ones from an attacker. If someone tries to kill you, you should have the right to return fire and preserve your life. It’s time to reaffirm in law what exists in our Constitution and in the hearts of our fellow Americans. We must abolish the legal duty of retreat everywhere,” Gaetz said

Oklahoma law allows a law-abiding person the right to use reasonable force, including deadly force, without the duty to retreat, if the law-abiding resident has a reasonable belief that it is necessary to prevent great bodily injury or death. About 35 states have enacted some form of “Stand Your Ground” laws or expanded “castle doctrine” laws as protected means of self-defense.