Posted: Jun 08, 2023 2:44 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2023 2:44 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville Public Schools are participating in the Summer Food Service Program to provide nutritious meals at NO CHARGE to children during summer break. Children aged 18 and under, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability, are eligible to receive meals. They need not qualify for the free and reduced lunch program during the school year to be served in the Summer Food Service Program.

A person 19 years of age and over who has a mental or physical disability (as determined by a state or local education agency) and who participates during the school year in a public or private, non-profit school program (established for the mentally and physically disabled) is also eligible to receive meals.

MEALS WILL BE PROVIDED AT THESE SCHOOLS AND TIMES:

Bartlesville High School , 1700 SE Hillcrest Dr, Mondays through Fridays, June 1 through July 28, 2023 with Breakfast from 7:30-9:00 a.m. and Lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Closed on Independence Day and the week of July 4.

Hoover Elementary School , 512 SE Madison Blvd, Mondays through Fridays, June 1 through July 28, 2023 with Breakfast from 8:00-9:00 a.m. and Lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Closed on Independence Day and the week of July 4.

Jane Phillips Elementary School , 1500 SE Rogers Ave, Mondays through Fridays, June 1 through July 28, 2023 with Breakfast from 8:00-9:00 a.m. and Lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Closed on Independence Day and the week of July 4.

The Summer Food Service Program will also be available at the two middle schools on Wednesday, August 2, 2023: