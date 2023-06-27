Posted: Jun 27, 2023 8:50 AMUpdated: Jun 27, 2023 8:50 AM

Tom Davis

The Children's Musical Theater in Bartlesville presents its 24th MainStage Musical this Summer: Wizard of Oz. Show dates will be July 20-23, 2023 and tickets are on sale at the Bartlesville Community Center in June 2023.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, executive producer Rachel Miller said, "We will have nearly 70 kids in this show and we hope everyone will bring their families and join us for what will be a fun trip down memory lane…. Or should I say the Yellow Brick Road!"

Some of the actors in Wizard of OZ joined us in-studio on Tuesday: Jackson Davis (Scarecrow), Vivi Cate McDonald (Dorothy), and Eli Swanson (Tin Man).

SYNOPSIS: After being swept away in a tornado, a young heroine named Dorothy and her dog Toto end up in a wonderful land called Oz where she embarks on a journey to see the Wizard of Oz in order to get home and makes friends with a Scarecrow who wants a brain, a Tinman who wants a heart, and a Lion who wants some courage all while avoiding a wicked witch who is after her ruby slippers.