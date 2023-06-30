Posted: Jun 30, 2023 3:49 PMUpdated: Jun 30, 2023 3:49 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen this in court this Friday afternoon on nine felony charges. The charges include two counts of second-degree rape, forcible sodomy, burglary in the first degree, child abuse, enticing a child under 16 to a secluded place, and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors. Josiah Vallen is accused by the victim in this case of rape that took place on March 23rd of this year.

According to an affidavit, there were also two other minor children in the vehicle at the time of the alleged rape. Vallen gave both minor’s marijuana while in the vehicle and gave one of them alcohol as well, which were both consumed by the minors. One of the minors had to be taken to a hospital because they lost consciousness from drinking.

The same minor told police that Vallen snuck into their bedroom two weeks before the alleged rape and gave the juvenile marijuana. It is also alleged that Vallen sexually assaulted the same underage victim who he allegedly raped previously.

Vallen is currently being held over on a $250,000 bond and his next court date is set for August 11th.