Posted: Jul 11, 2023 12:08 PMUpdated: Jul 11, 2023 12:08 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Oklahoma State Election Board has launched its new Online Voter Registration System, State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax announced Tuesday.

The new online system allows individuals to complete and submit a Voter Registration Application electronically following a match of data from the applicant’s Oklahoma Driver License or State Identification Card.

“Oklahoma's new Online Voter Registration System allows citizens to securely complete and submit a Voter Registration Application electronically from a desktop or mobile device. Best of all, the system has undergone rigorous testing to ensure it is safe and secure,” Ziriax said.

To register to vote online, state law requires that eligible applicants must: Be a citizen of the United States, a resident of the State of Oklahoma, and 18 years or older by Election Day; Have a valid Oklahoma Driver License or State Identification Card issued by Service Oklahoma (Oklahoma’s driver license agency); And have a digital signature on file with Service Oklahoma.

Those without an Oklahoma Driver License/State Identification Card or a digital signature on file cannot submit a voter registration application online, but may fill out an application using the OK Voter Portal “voter registration wizard” and submit the application by mail or in person to the applicant’s County Election Board.

All Voter Registration Applications – including those submitted online – are reviewed and manually processed by the County Election Board Secretary prior to approval. Once a Voter Registration Application has been processed and approved, the voter will receive a Voter ID card by mail confirming the registration. If an application is unable to be approved, the County Election Board will notify the applicant by mail.

"The implementation of Online Voter Registration was the product of a team effort," Ziriax said. "The State Election Board is grateful to our partners at OMES and Service Oklahoma for helping us make online voter registration a reality in Oklahoma."

Individuals with questions about registering to vote should contact their County Election Board or the State Election Board at (405) 521-2391 or info@elections.ok.gov.

More information about registering to vote in Oklahoma is available on the State Election Board website.