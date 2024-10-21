Posted: Oct 21, 2024 1:50 PMUpdated: Oct 21, 2024 1:50 PM

Alex Benzegala

A Bartlesville man was in Washington County District Court on Monday on a Felony Assault and Battery charge stemming from an incident on Sunday.

32-year-old joshua Cole faces one felony count of Domestic Abuse after Bartlesville Police were dispatched to an apartment on the 200 block of SE Adams Blvd at 2 am Sunday, where a woman was yelling for someone to call the police.

A probable cause arrest affadavit states that upon arrival to the apartment, Cole had fresh injuries on his face but would to open the door to officers.

Police say that as the investigation continued and the two parties were seperated, offers observed several cuts on the victims, a black eye and blood on her shirt after the victim claimed that Cole threw her to the ground and assaulted her.