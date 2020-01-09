Posted: Jan 09, 2020 2:18 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2020 2:18 PM

Max Gross

Edward Ellis Jr., a wanted sex offender, was arrested at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon. Ellis had a preliminary hearing scheduled in a separate felony case. Deputies arrested him as soon as he entered the courthouse.

Ellis had two pending warrants. One for $20,500 for failing to register and for a hit-and-run accident in Copan in December 2019. A separate $175,000 warrant was filed for failure to register. The Washington County Sheriff’s office announced earlier this week that Ellis was wanted on the warrants. Ellis has three separate active felony matters.

Judge Kyra Franks arraigned Ellis on the new failure to register charge. His council stated that he currently resides on Maple Street in Nowata. All of Ellis’ legal matters will be taken up at a preliminary hearing on February 20. Assistant district attorney Brett Mize asked that a $175,000 bond stand in all matters.

Deputies credited Lieutenant Jonathon Robertson for working long hours in the case against Ellis and other sex offenders in Washington County.