Posted: Feb 25, 2020 3:06 PMUpdated: Feb 25, 2020 3:06 PM

Max Gross

The State of Oklahoma and a man accused of stabbing a woman seven times could be close to reaching a plea deal. Ronald Muirheid is being charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon, maiming and one other count for the June 2019 incident that left the victim paralyzed.

Muirheid waived his right to trial in early January. The State of Oklahoma advised that they are offering 35 years. This matter came up of plea docket at the Washington County Courthouse last week. Defense counsel Kristi Sanders requested to pass the matter until March 11 to continue to work on a deal.

Muirheid allegedly punched and stabbed the victim at a home they shared on Nowata Road. During a preliminary hearing in August 2019 the victim listed her injuries as: a broken neck, four facial fractures, as well as stab wounds to her eye, hand, neck, jaw and side. The victim gave testimony from a wheelchair and stated she has lost the use of all of her limbs.

Muirheid remains in custody on a $500,000 bond.