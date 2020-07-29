Posted: Jul 29, 2020 2:45 PMUpdated: Jul 29, 2020 2:45 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man facing charges of sexual battery could be tried in Washington County next month. Brian Neal is set for Friday’s jury sounding docket where his case could be selected for the jury trial docket as soon as next month.

Neal allegedly made unwanted advances toward a woman that he was trying to sell a car to in August 2019. Court documents state that Neal tried to grope and kiss the woman during a test drive of the vehicle. He also allegedly deleted a text message exchange between himself and the victim.

Neal was arrested and charged in a separate incident on July 9, 2020 where it is alleged he punched out the windshield of a vehicle.