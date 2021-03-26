Posted: Mar 26, 2021 2:58 PMUpdated: Mar 26, 2021 10:33 PM

Garrett Giles

It was a dark day for Washington County as the Sheriff's Office announced that Deputy Sheriff Kyle Davis was tragically killed following an altercation with an inmate at the Washington County Detention Center on Thursday.

For the audio feature of this story, click here.

Hundreds gathered at Copan High School on Friday night for a candlelight vigil to show their respects to the family of the fallen deputy.

Sheriff Scott Owen said no man hath greater love than the man who would lay down his life for his friends. Owen said Deputy Davis did just that a little over 24 hours prior to the candle vigil being held in his honor. He said the man that precipitated the death of Deputy Davis is going to have to answer to Almighty God and the Judicial System for this enormous crime.

Sheriff Owen said Deputy Davis was one of the finest men that he's ever had a chance to work with. He said they'll retire Deputy Davis' badge number S-25, and that Deputy Davis will be in infamy.

Deputy Davis last spoke to Sheriff Owen on Thursday morning before his passing. Sheriff Owen said he will always remembers Deputy Davis' quirky little smile and loving, joking attitude. He said Deputy Davis always lifted him up.

Mike Bouvier, the Chairman for the Board of Washington County Commissioners, said it's difficult to lose Deputy Davis because everyone that works for the County is family. Commissioner Bouvier said it's a difficult time for everyone as he went to the jail on Friday morning and walked into a quiet and somber atmosphere. He said everyone cares and honors Deputy Davis while they keep him in their thoughts.

Copan High School Principal Toby Moreland reminisced about Deputy Davis' time in school. Moreland went on to say that he hopes that the world could see all the love and support that was being shared during the vigil. He said it would be super if we could pass that love and support on, because you can't beat it.

Copan's 2002 Senior Class also spoke during the event and remembered all the good times they had with their classmate. They said Kyle and those left behind will forever be in their thoughts and prayers.

Deputy Davis began his law enforcement career with the Washington County Sheriff's Office in January 2008 as a jailer/dispatcher. Deputy Davis was promoted to Deputy Sheriff in 2010 and since that time has worked as a field deputy and transport/courthouse security deputy. Deputy Davis had been currently assigned as the Detention Center's Dayshift supervisor. Deputy Davis held the rank of Corporal.

Deputy Davis holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma. Deputy Davis is a graduate of Copan High School and was an avid hunter and loved to fish. Those that knew Deputy Davis say he had a heart of gold and could always bring a smile to your face. Deputy Davis leaves behind a wife, two children, and a host of family which includes his law enforcement family.

The Bartlesville Police Department, Dewey Police Department, Nowata Police Department, South Coffeyville Police Department, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Washington County Sheriff's Office, Nowata County Sheriff's Office, Osage County Sheriff's Office, Dewey Fire Department and Copan Fire Department were all on hand for the event. They flooded the parking lot outside the Copan Football Field, lighting the asphalt up with red and blue lights. They then exited their vehicles, hundreds strong, in solidarity for their fallen brother.

Sheriff Owen would say a prayer during the vigil. Deputies and police officers alike surrounded him and bowed their heads in prayer.

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) along with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics & Dangerous Drugs (OBNDD) have been working together for the past several months on an extensive investigation into controlled substances. On Thursday, Undersheriff Jon Copeland said the investigation culminated in several arrest warrants being generated and those arrest warrants were executed that morning. He said BPD Officers and OBNDD Agents arrested 17 individuals from 6:00 to 9:00 a.m.

One of the arrested persons, upon being brought into the Washington County Detention Center, became uncooperative and aggressive towards detention staff. Copeland said this individual had been arrested for endeavoring to manufacture a controlled dangerous substance and had a bond of $175,000 set on the arrest warrant. He said the arrestee was aggressive towards detention officers, and as a result, a physical altercation ensued.

Deputy Davis would suffer an injury as a result of the physical altercation. Copeland said Deputy Davis was transported to the Jane Phillips Emergency Room where resuscitation efforts were not successful.

The OSBI has been requested to lead this investigation. The 11th Judicial District Attorney's Office is working with the OSBI as well as the BPD in this investigation. Our own Max Gross had an update on the story on Friday afternoon.

We will have more information when it becomes available.